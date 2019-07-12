What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police investigating untimely death at West Haven hotel

Posted 11:03 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, July 12, 2019
west-haven

WEST HAVEN — A man was found dead at the Super 8 Hotel in West Haven Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of an injured/ill person at 7 Kimberly Avenue at approximately 12:04 p.m.

Police say they found 49-year-old Edward Waters, Jr. unresponsive.

Upon arrival, West Haven Fire Department Paramedics pronounced Waters deceased.

Officials are investigating the case as an untimely death. No other details have been released.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

