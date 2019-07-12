Police still searching for person who shot child in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are renewing their push for information about the shooting of a an 8-year-old boy last month.

Police have released a new poster with a photo of a vehicle of interest in the case.

New Haven Police Department said the shooting occurred on June 28 around 11:23 p.m. on Thompson Street in New Haven.

Police are looking for a car that is believed to be an early 2000’s Honda Accord or Acura TL.

“If you have seen this vehicle, have any information about this vehicle or it’s owner, or have any information regarding this incident please contact Det. Daniel Conklin or Sgt. R. Turney of the Investigative Services Unit at 203-946-6304 or the Tip Line number provided at the bottom of the page. You can remain anonymous,” police said.