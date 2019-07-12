Residents treated for injuries after fire at apartment building on Martin Street in Hartford

HARTFORD — Crews responded to reports of a fire coming from a 3-story apartment building on Martin Street shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

Investigators currently believe the fire was caused by a stove being left on overnight in a third floor apartment.

Crews found water and smoke damage to a few apartments.

All residents were able to safely evacuate.

According to Hartford Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Kenneth Kowal, two residents were treated on scene by EMS. One for smoke inhalation and the other for an illness.

The residents declined transport, but were evaluated by AMR.

Firefighters are starting to leave the scene, but a portion of Martin Street will be closed for a few more hours as the Fire Marshal continues an investigation continues to confirm the cause of the fire.