Seven weeks since Jennifer Dulos was last seen, police continue searching

NEW CANAAN -- Police are still searching for Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, marking seven weeks since her disappearance.

On that day, Jennifer was last seen dropping her five children off at New Canaan Country School. Later that day, her car was found abandoned at Waveny Park, where, now, a missing person sign with her photo on it greets people as they drive in.

The story has gained national attention from coast to coast. While visiting his wife’s family in New Canaan, Nelson Sproul of Berkeley, Calif., stopped to talk to FOX61 about his hope for the case.

“There was a case in California where there was a girl who was kidnapped and held prisoner for, I think, longer than this. And she did turn up,” said Sproul. “It’s not impossible.”

“There’s always hope but, you know, seven weeks is a long time to be missing,” said Marie Ulzheimer of New York City.

Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are both out on bond after pleading not guilty to charges related to Jennifer’s disappearance. Both have appeared in Connecticut courts numerous times over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, the search for Jennifer continues, with “missing person” signs spread throughout town. And as police keep on searching, Fotis continues to seek custody of the five Dulos children, who are staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Over the next few weeks, both Fotis and Troconis will appear in court, with the next divorce hearing between Fotis and Jennifer scheduled for Monday.