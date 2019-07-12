Tropical humidity Friday with the chance for more rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had some heavy rain overnight and into early this morning, but most of the day today will be dry. There could be an isolated pop up shower in the afternoon but there won’t be anything widespread out there. Overall today will be a partly cloudy, warm and humid day with highs in the 80s.

This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week looks hot too with a few days in the 90s. Clearly, there’s nothing unusual about this though. It’s July!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Damp start to the day. Sun & clouds, humid, isolated afternoon shower. High: mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot sun, a bit less humid. High: 80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm/hot. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.

