West Haven police identify 2 suspects in case of dog burned to death

WEST HAVEN — Police have announced that they have suspects in a horrific case of animal cruelty at a West Haven beach. Police said two suspects were identified by the West Haven Police Detective Division.

On July 5, officers responded to the area of Breach Street near Third Avenue and Second Avenue on calls of an out of control fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

When the fire was extinguished, a small dead dog was found at the source of the blaze.

The dog was described as possibly being a “mini Schnauzer” with cropped ears and cropped tail.

Police said that through their initial investigation, the dog was set on fire and left in the parking lot.

Friday, West Haven Police released the following statement:

“After a lengthy investigation lead by our Detective Division the West Haven Police are pleased to report that two suspects were identified in the Animal Cruelty/Arson case which occurred July 5th at the Sandy Point beach parking lot. Detectives worked tirelessly reviewing surveillance video, speaking to residents and gathering evidence. One of the suspects was interviewed today and is cooperating with the investigation. As this investigation concludes arrest warrants are anticipated to be prepared and submitted to Milford Superior Court for review. West Haven Police would like to thank the community for their support, compassion and cooperation.”

The announcement did not say arrests were made, just two suspect were identified. Police did not release those identities.

