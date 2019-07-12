Whalers Weekend 3.0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- It’s become a tradition in Hartford; Whalers Alumni Weekend.

For the third year in a row the Hartford Yard Goats are celebrating the icemen of old by bringing 21 former players to Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

On Friday, a number of Hartford Whalers, alongside some Yard Goats players, visited patients at UConn Health’s John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.

Dan Nachbaur, a former center for the Whalers said from the hospital halls, “to be able to share our experiences with people going their tough times is special to us.”

The Whaler who until recently served on the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Kings added, “if this brings some light to their (the patients) day, we are all for it.”

Visiting a number of patients, Chuck Kaiton, the popular longtime voice of the Whalers said, “I just like watching these guys because it’s a reflection of what they were like as players and how much they gave to the community.”

Whalers Alumni Weekend runs July 12th-14th at Dunkin' Donuts Park.