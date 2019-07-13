What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

17-year-old killed in shooting in Bridgeport

Posted 4:16 PM, July 13, 2019, by

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities say a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Department spokesman Terron Jones tells the Connecticut Post that officers responded to a report of a shooting Friday night and found the teen, who had been shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jones says detectives were interviewing witnesses Saturday morning. He says there were two large parties happening in the area when the shooting happened.

The teen’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.