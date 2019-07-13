× 2 dogs die in Orange house fire

ORANGE — Two dogs have died as a result of a house fire on Saturday evening.

According to the Town of Orange, Connecticut, Police Department Facebook page, the fire broke out around 7 p.m. at a home on Turkey Hill Road.

The fire was put out and no people were inside the house at the time.

However, firefighters said two dogs did perish in the blaze due to the heavy flame and smoke conditions.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The road will be closed between Grassy Hill Road and Derby-Milford Road during the investigation.