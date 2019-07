MIDDLETOWN — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in the area of River Road and Walnut Street Friday evening.

Firefighters from the Middletown Fire District were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. They were joined by crews from the South Farms and Westfield districts. The fire was put out quickly by firefighters but the building was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

The South District Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.