Hartford Yard Goats host 'Dream and Do' for second year

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats “Dream and Do” program finished its second year. The goal is to get kids with disabilities out on the field for some summer fun.

Players say seeing the kids smile was what the game is all about.

Willie Abreu who is an outfielder said, “People don’t really understand or care to get to know kids with disabilities, but we all know they are exactly like us. They go through the same thing as we do and need the same help as us and even more. It’s awesome being able to spend a lot of time with them.”

Kids like Morgan Lazzara say this was an opportunity of a lifetime

Morgan said, “This is so much fun and free, I like it!”

Her mother, Christine says being able to see her daughter be active and happy was a Saturday well spent.

Christine said. “It fills my heart that she is enjoying herself and we don’t have to worry about anybody judging her or making her feel less than, you know like a normal typical person.”

While Morgan enjoyed some fun in the sun, the day was more than that. Participants said this event changed lives.

Officials say for anyone who wants to participate next year they will begin starting sign ups at the beginning of 2020.