× Hartford’s big Saturday night: driving tips, mass transit options

HARTFORD – Some 65,000 people are expected to attend a variety of events in the capital city tonight. Hartford Police will have about 300 officers on the streets for security and to assist with traffic flow as people attend seven major events in addition to several smaller ones. For several days, they have been advising people to leave early and carpool, or use mass transit.

The city has issued a traffic alert on their website. We’ve included some of that information here, along with some additional info on trains and shuttles that will be available.

If you’re driving:

Police say using the correct highway exit for your event, particularly for Xfinity Theatre and Dillon Stadium, will help minimize traffic for everybody. You can find a list of exits here.

If you are driving, plan to spend significantly more time than usual getting to and from your event. Arrive early to avoid being late. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

The highest volume of inbound traffic is expected between 5 PM – 8 PM, and the highest volume of outbound traffic is expected between 9:30 PM – 12 midnight.

Go to CTTravelSmart.org for the latest traffic news and alerts.

Public transportation:

The Hartford Line has additional service on July 13th which you can access here.

There is special bus service from Union Station, the CTfastrak stop at Sigourney St., and downtown Hartford directly to and from Dillon Stadium. Plan bus travel at CTtransit.com.

The Hartford dash Shuttle is free bus service that leaves approximately every 15 minutes from the CT Convention Center and circulates around key locations downtown, and will have expanded service this weekend.

Due to the large number of events in Hartford this weekend, additional late night service is being added to the regular CTrail Hartford Line weekend train schedule on Saturday, July 13. Visit https://t.co/0Y1ygWOqny for details! pic.twitter.com/XCiikRpq14 — Hartford Line (@hartfordline) July 8, 2019

One last tip:

It’s going to be hot on Saturday, so bring water. Please note that Xfinity Theatre will not be allowing bags in for the Wiz Khalifa concert

Major Event Schedule:

Yard Goats Parking, Directions: 6 PM first pitch, stadium opens at 4 PM

Hartford Athletic Parking: 5 PM kickoff, stadium gates open at 3:30 PM

ConnectiCon Parking, Directions: 9 AM – 11 PM

Cirque du Soleil: First show 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, second show 8 PM – 10 PM

Wiz Khalifa Parking: 6 PM

Riverfront Food Truck Festival: 11 AM – 7 PM

Riverfront Fireworks: 9 PM – 9:30 PM