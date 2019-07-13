Hot and sunny Saturday with temps in the near 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Meteorologist Matt Scott: A beaut of a weekend ahead, with lower humidity and LOTS of sunshine! This weekend looks warm to hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Saturday will be the hotter more humid day. The humidity drops a bit for Sunday, feeling a bit more comfy. Don't get used to it tho - it's back by Tuesday.



Could the weather BE any nicer for Sailfest this weekend??

Next week looks hot too with a few days in the 90s. Clearly, there’s nothing unusual about this though. It’s July!

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot sun, a bit less humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm/hot. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: Low-mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.

