Hot and sunny Saturday with temps in the near 90s

Could the weather BE any nicer for Sailfest this weekend??
Next week looks hot too with a few days in the 90s. Clearly, there’s nothing unusual about this though. It’s July!
FORECAST DETAILS:
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90.
SUNDAY: Hot sun, a bit less humid. High: Mid-upper 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm/hot. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: Low-mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli