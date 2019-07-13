× Man wanted by police for questioning in connection with New London shooting

NEW LONDON — Police are looking for Christopher Whitley for questioning, in connection with a shooting late Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Walden Avenue to find a semiconscious gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to the local hospital for treatment of their serious injuries.

The shooting does not seem to be a random act of violence to police.

Whitley, 32, has an unrelated warrant for his arrest for a narcotics incident.

Police said that Whitley is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).