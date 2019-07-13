What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Man wanted by police for questioning in connection with New London shooting

Posted 5:52 PM, July 13, 2019, by

NEW LONDON — Police are looking for Christopher Whitley  for questioning, in connection with a shooting late Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Walden Avenue to find a semiconscious gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to the local hospital for treatment of their serious injuries.

The shooting does not seem to be a random act of violence to police.

Whitley, 32, has an unrelated warrant for his arrest for a narcotics incident.

Police said that Whitley  is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitley’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.