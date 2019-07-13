× Norwalk PD: Kohl’s employee charged with sexual assault of minor detained for shoplifting

NORWALK – Police say an employee a Kohl’s department store detained two female juveniles, asked for sexual favors to let them go, and ended up assaulting one of them.

Detectives responded to complaints from girls’ parents on June 21st. They reported that Kohl’s Loss Prevention Officer, 35-year-old Edwin Espichan, detained the girls in the security office of the Connecticut Avenue store, alleging they were shoplifting. The victims said Espichan asked for sexual favors in exchange for not calling the police or their parents.

Detective Marquis and Detective Lapak of the Special Victims Unit investigated and learned that the juvenile victims detained for over an hour before being released. They also learned that Espichan sexually assaulted one of the juveniles while she was detained. Police also say that Espichan contacted one of the juvenile victims via social media later that day.

The Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Espichan, and arrested him at the store on Friday, July 12th. Espichan, who lives in White Plains, NY, is charged with 4th degree Sexual Assault, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 2 counts of Unlawful Restraint 1st and Disorderly Conduct. He is being held on $500,000 bond, and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.