× Police investigating shooting of 31 year-old in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Blatchley Avenue at Peck Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the 31 year-old man is in stable condition and are asking any witnesses to reach out to them at 203-946-6304.