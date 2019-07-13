× State Police: Dirt bike driver killed after crashing into truck in Sprague

SPRAGUE – Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a dirt bike.

It happened last night shortly after 10 p.m. In the town of Sprague.

Police say a pick-up truck was turning onto route 97 from salt rock road when a Yamaha dirt bike, which was unregistered and had no lights on it, collided with the driver’s side of the truck.

The driver of the dirt bike, 21-year-old Andrew Morrison Jr., was thrown up onto the hood and into the windshield of truck. He was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at Troop E in Montville, at 860-848-6500.