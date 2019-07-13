Thousands flock to Hartford for kaleidoscope variety of events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --The city of Hartford was a blaze. Not just because of the heat or the brick oven pizza, but for the excitement that filled the city.

“Born and raised in Hartford. I love it,” said Towanda Sanders.

Over in Hartford’s south end, the Hartford Athletic held their first game at the newly renovated Dillion Stadium. Ecstatic fans filtered in to watch The Athletic christen the stadium with a 2-1 win.

From the boys in green to the ones in kelly green, the Hartford Yard Goats are in the midst of Hartford Whaler Alumni Weekend.

From the Whalers themed jerseys on the field to the classic logo dawned in the stands. Even former Whaler employees made the trip back to Hartford to share in the moment.

“It makes our heart jump,” said Bob Moldern. “We love the whale. When they left we were really hurt.”

“They meant a lot to us and our fans,” said Bob Peters. “It’s nice to have them all back in town.”

Dunkin’ Donuts Park was filled with steady crowds like the ones venders saw over at the Riverfront Food Truck Festival.

“The food is really good. It’s really good,” said Sanders.

Dozens of food trucks filled the upper and lower levels of Constitution Plaza. Everything from your favorite American classics to delectable desserts. A little something for everyone to enjoy.

“We ended up at the poutine and we went to the different fried plantains,” said Makenzie Aitchison.

Just over the bridge to the Convention Center the 17th annual ConnectiCon was being held. The melting pot of pop-culture brought hundreds of costume clad attendees out for games, venders and camaraderie.

“It’s a sense of camaraderie. You can go to anyone around here and talk to them and you’re on the same level,” said Michael Wayne.

“I feel like a superstar here,” said Nick Leardi. “It’s my hometown. It’s close to my heart.”

camaraderie, entertainment, music and fun. You name it, Hartford has it.

“Hartford is a destination city now,” said Moldern. “Hartford is flexing his muscles and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

“Anything, everything, Hartford’s got it,” said Aitchison.

