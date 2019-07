MIAMI — The New York Mets will play the second game in a three game series against the Miami Marlins (34-55) Saturday.

The Mets (40-51), are looking to avoid a three game losing streak which extends back to their most recent series against the Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard (6-4, 4.68 ERA) will take the mound against Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (0-1, 4.50).