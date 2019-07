× 2 shot in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Two people were shot late Saturday night according to officials.

Police were called to 823 Kossuth St. around 11:30 pm. for a report of two people who were shot. Officials said the injuries were not life threatening. One was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the legs.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but no suspects have been arrested at this point. The detective bureau is investigating.