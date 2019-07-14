× 4 arrested after fight at Ocean Beach Park

NEW LONDON — Four people were arrested after a fight broke out at Ocean Beach Park Sunday evening.

Police were called for a report of a physical disturbance involving multiple people. When they arrived, they found several people involved in a physical disturbance. Police used pepper spray to gain control.

No serious injuries were reported.

Arrested were:

Lauren Hidalgo, 28, of New Haven – Breach of Peace 2nd, Interfering w/police

Mandel Bidone, 28, of Ansonia – Breach of Peace 2nd

Erik Torres, 36, of New Haven – Breach of Peace 2nd; Reckless Endangerment 2nd; Carrying a Dangerous Weapon,

Marco Pujoles, 20, of New Haven – Breach of Peace 2nd