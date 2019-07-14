What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

4 arrested after fight at Ocean Beach Park

Posted 9:38 PM, July 14, 2019, by

NEW LONDON — Four people were arrested after a fight broke out at Ocean Beach Park Sunday evening.

Police were called for a report of a physical disturbance involving multiple people. When they arrived, they found several people involved in a physical disturbance. Police used pepper spray to gain control.

No serious injuries were reported.

Arrested were:

  • Lauren Hidalgo, 28, of New Haven –  Breach of Peace 2nd, Interfering w/police
  • Mandel Bidone, 28, of Ansonia – Breach of Peace 2nd
  • Erik Torres, 36, of New Haven –  Breach of Peace 2nd; Reckless Endangerment 2nd; Carrying a Dangerous Weapon,
  • Marco Pujoles, 20, of  New Haven –  Breach of Peace 2nd
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.