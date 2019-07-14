What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Connecticut man to be honored for his work on moon mission

Posted 5:00 PM, July 14, 2019, by

Screen capture from a CBS News Special Report depicts Apollo 11 astronauts near the lunar landing module on the surface of the moon, July 20, 1969. (Photo bty CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

HARTFORD — A Connecticut man who was among the engineers working at Hamilton Standard in the 1960s developing the lunar module for the Apollo 11 mission is being honored by the Connecticut Science Center.

Tuesday’s tribute to Ed O’Connor, a longtime science center volunteer, is one of numerous activities and exhibits planned throughout July at the Hartford attraction to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

O’Connor also developed many life support system technologies while working in the space program.

Organizers plan to kick things off Tuesday with the unveiling of a Connecticut state flag that has traveled to the International Space Station aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in September 2000. There will also be an Apollo-era space suit and real moon rock on display in the permanent “Exploring Space” Gallery.

