Family still hoping four years after Middletown woman vanished

MIDDLETOWN -- Four years have passed- but a Middletown family is still left wondering why after their loved one, Nina Coe, went missing in 2016.

On Sunday, her family held a vigil in her honor hoping to remind the community of her disappearance.

The years have passed, but the pain remains for the family of Nina Coe, a Middletown resident who went missing on July 16th of 2015.

“I just miss her like crazy, even the days go by it’s been four years and it still hurts like crazy,” her sister Dale Ocelik said.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday, I sit by the phone to hope that I would hear her voice and that maybe she’s just missing but she’s not,” her brother Adam Plourde said.

Every year since she vanished, Nina’s family hosts a vigil at the South Green in Middletown to bring attention to her disappearance as they fight to make sure the town doesn’t forget.

“If there’s anyone who knows anything, thinks they know something or saw something, they need to come forward, without the public’s help we’re not going to solve it,” her brother Michael Plourde said.

In 2016 Governor Malloy signed a $20,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person found guilty of a crime committed against Coe.

A few weeks after her disappearance, Coe's former boyfriend, Gregory Erhardt, was charged with violating a restraining order. Middletown police have reported Coe’s disappearance may have been met with foul play but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information relating to Coe’s disappearance is urged to contact Middletown Police.