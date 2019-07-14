It’s National Mac-and-Cheese Day

Someone, somewhere, designated July 14th as “National Mac and Cheese Day”. No one seems to know who or why. If that bothers you, maybe make yourself a big bowl of soft, warm, cheesy, gooey comfort-food. You’ll beel better.

From the classic mac and cheese with cheddar or American cheeses, to the spicy cowboy mac with bacon and jalapenos, there’s a version for everyone. How do you season yours? Do you go to the deli and ask for cheese ends to make it? What Connecticut restaurant has the best version?

If you prefer eating mac and cheese in the comfort of your own home, you may want to enter Bob Evans’ sweepstakes for a chance to win free refrigerated Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese for a year.

Frozen foods brand Stouffer’s is also giving customers a chance to win free mac and cheese today. All you have to do to enter is follow Stouffer’s on Twitter and retweet the #StouffersSweepstakes post on Sunday, July 14.