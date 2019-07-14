× LAPD: Instagram influencer arrested for sexual assault

A popular social media personality was arrested Friday in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault, police said.

Ray Diaz, 33, of Hollywood, was taken into custody by San Diego police around 5 a.m. in connection with allegations being investigated by Los Angeles police detectives, LAPD said in a brief news release.

Police did not provide any details on the case, such as when the alleged assault occurred, how it was reported or when they began investigating Diaz.

Diaz has 3.1 million followers on his Instagram account, which has been made private, and another 304,500 on his YouTube page.

BuzzFeed News reports the investigation was sparked by a “disturbing clip” posted July 5, on 17-year-old Angelica Salek’s Instagram account.

The video — which Salek has since deleted — allegedly showed Diaz striking the teen girl, who he was dating at the time.

Others have since reposted the video, including YouTuber Keemstar as part of his DramaAlert series.

Keemstar also interviewed Salek in the episode, uploaded Thursday.

She described being abused physically and emotionally while dating Diaz for about a year. Salek also alleged Diaz made her hide in his bed’s box spring when police came to his residence looking for her July 3.

Diaz was being held on $500,000 bail, officials said.