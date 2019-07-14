× One dead, several injured in Easton crash

EASTON — One man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a head on collision on Rt. 59, in the area of 757 Stepney Road at about 5:30 p.m. There were several people injured in the crash.

Victims of the accident were transported to both St. Vincent’s Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital.

One man was was pronounced dead at the scene. The State of Connecticut Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of death.

Police have not released the ID of the victim.