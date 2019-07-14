Real People with Stan Simpson: The power of mentoring

This week Stan talks about he power of mentors and highlight two programs, one in Danbury and one in Hartford, whose mission is to empower young people through adult volunteer engagement.

Ryan Matthews is the Director of Community-based Programs at Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Stan also talks with a mentor-mentee team: Naghee Misriky of Glastonbury and his mentee – 14-year old Jayden.

The Jericho Partnership in Danbury uses God as bridge to help adult volunteers transform the lives of young people. Mark Loundsbury, Jericho's Director of Youth Ministries, and Michelle Ross, the ministry director talk with Stan about their work.