What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: CT cities & towns dealing with budget fallout

Posted 3:19 PM, July 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:38PM, July 14, 2019


Joe DeLong, Exec. Director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) joins us to talk about the impact of the new state budget on cities and towns across the state. Of particular concern is the legislature’s decision to refinance contributions to the teachers’ pension plan.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.