The Real Story: CT cities & towns dealing with budget fallout

Joe DeLong, Exec. Director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) joins us to talk about the impact of the new state budget on cities and towns across the state. Of particular concern is the legislature’s decision to refinance contributions to the teachers’ pension plan.
