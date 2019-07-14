What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Early Childhood Cmsr. Beth Bye

Posted 3:24 PM, July 14, 2019

Former West Hartford Senator Beth Bye, who was appointed by Governor Lamont to head the state’s Office of Early Childhood, discusses her goals for the agency, which focuses on early care and education, licensing, intervention and family support. For many years, Commissioner Bye was co-chair of the “appropriations” committee, which  handles the “spending” aspect of the budget.

