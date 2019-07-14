Former West Hartford Senator Beth Bye, who was appointed by Governor Lamont to head the state’s Office of Early Childhood, discusses her goals for the agency, which focuses on early care and education, licensing, intervention and family support. For many years, Commissioner Bye was co-chair of the “appropriations” committee, which handles the “spending” aspect of the budget.
The Real Story: Early Childhood Cmsr. Beth Bye
