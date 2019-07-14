The Real Story: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many in Hartford breathed a sigh of relief this week after a Superior Court jury sided with the city in a $90 million “wrongful termination” lawsuit brought by the original developers of the Yard Goats' baseball stadium. Mayor Bronin says the city decided to fire the developers for missing a number of “progress” deadlines. The developers had argued that the delays were caused by a series of design changes made by the city.

Also discussed: Mayor Bronin’s concerns over reports that the federal government will launch a major roundup of illegal immigrants in major cities across the country this weekend.