What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin

Posted 3:12 PM, July 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:32PM, July 14, 2019


Many in Hartford breathed a sigh of relief this week after a Superior Court jury sided with the city in a $90 million “wrongful termination” lawsuit brought by the original developers of the Yard Goats' baseball stadium. Mayor Bronin says the city decided to fire the developers for missing a number of “progress” deadlines. The developers had argued that the delays were caused by a series of design changes made by the city.

Also discussed: Mayor Bronin’s concerns over reports that the federal government will launch a major roundup of illegal immigrants in major cities across the country this weekend.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.