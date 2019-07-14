× The show must go on! Broadway musicals took their act to the street during the NYC blackout

The show must go on in New York, even if parts of Manhattan have lost power, forcing the evacuation of Broadway theaters and sending tens of thousands of people onto darkened streets.

The cast of the Broadway musical “Hadestown” took their show to the road, literally — performing outside the Walter Kerr Theatre for fans.

In a video, posted on Twitter by cast member Kimberly Marable, Tony Award winner André De Shields sang the show’s opening number, with revised lyrics: “Ooh, it’s a blackout!” The crowd on the street joined in at his urging, creating a sidewalk singalong.

“Hadestown” wasn’t the only musical to take to streets after losing power — the casts of “Hamilton,”Rock of Ages,” “Waitress” and “Come From Away” held similar impromptu performances.

Twitter user Antony posted a video of the Hamilton cast singing to fans from above the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York.

The cast of “Rock of Ages” performed its foot stomping closing number, Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin,” to the street. “The show must go on, right?!” wrote Twitter user Michael Mahany.

“Waitress” also kept the street party going, even as the traffic stalled behind them, according to a video posted by People magazine reporter Dave Quinn.

The Tony Award-winning “Come From Away” tweeted that it’s important to come together in times of darkness, after Twitter user Billy Recce posted this video of the cast continuing their performance outside the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Power was restored early on Sunday morning, but not before affecting 72,000 Con Edison customers in New York, primarily in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.