Two teens accused of attempting to steal cars in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday morning and are being accused of attempting to break into several unlock cars.

Police said that they responded to the area of State Street and located 18 year-old Diego Garro and his juvenile friend.

It is believed by police that the suspects attempted to try to break into at least six cars.

The two suspects are facing six counts of burglary in the third degree and trespassing.