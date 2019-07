NEW LONDON — New London firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened at 527 Vauxhall Street.

According to first responders, a truck hit a person and rolled over.

The condition of the two injured is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

527 Vauxhall St., vehicle hit a pedestrian and rolled over. Two transported ALS. E2, E1, T2, A200, A100, BC2 pic.twitter.com/aeAs0lVSxa — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) July 15, 2019