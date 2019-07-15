6 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in Meriden drug bust

Photo Gallery
MERIDEN — A raid Monday morning resulted in the arrest of seven people and the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.
Police served a search warrant around 5 am at 57 South First St.
Seven people, six adults and one juvenile were taken into custody. Police seized two handguns along with a significant amount of ammunition, $ 4.937.00 in cash and a considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Arrested were:
Angel Rojas, 27, held on $300,000 bond
- Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)
- Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)
- Interfering with a search warrant
- Additionally remanded by parole
Luis Pellot , 20, Held on $50,000 bond
- Risk of injury to a minor
Pierre Langlois, 18, $150,000 bond
- Risk of injury to a minor
- Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)
- Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)
- Interfering with a search warrant
Denzell Woolard, 20, $250,000 bond
- Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)
- Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
Betsy Gonzalez, 35, $25,000 bond
- Risk of injury to a minor
Carlos Serrano, 26, $10,000 non surety, turned over to Middletown Police.
- Interfering with a search warrant
- Active warrant out of Middletown PD for Assault 2nd
- Additionally remanded by parole
Police did not release the name of the juvenile or their charges.
