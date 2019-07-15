What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

6 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in Meriden drug bust

Posted 12:34 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, July 15, 2019

MERIDEN — A raid Monday morning resulted in the arrest of seven people and the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.

Police served a search warrant around 5 am at 57 South First St.

Seven people, six adults and one juvenile were taken into custody. Police seized two handguns along with a significant amount of ammunition, $ 4.937.00 in cash and a considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were:

Angel Rojas, 27, held on $300,000 bond

  • Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)
  • Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)
  • Interfering with a search warrant
  • Additionally remanded by parole

Luis Pellot , 20, Held on $50,000 bond

  • Risk of injury to a minor

Pierre Langlois, 18, $150,000 bond

  • Risk of injury to a minor
  • Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)
  • Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)
  • Interfering with a search warrant

Denzell Woolard, 20, $250,000 bond

  • Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)
  • Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit

Betsy Gonzalez, 35,  $25,000 bond

  • Risk of injury to a minor

Carlos Serrano, 26, $10,000 non surety, turned over to Middletown Police.

  • Interfering with a search warrant
  • Active warrant out of Middletown PD for Assault 2nd
  • Additionally remanded by parole

Police did not release the name of the juvenile or their charges.

