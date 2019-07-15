6 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in Meriden drug bust

MERIDEN — A raid Monday morning resulted in the arrest of seven people and the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.

Police served a search warrant around 5 am at 57 South First St.

Seven people, six adults and one juvenile were taken into custody. Police seized two handguns along with a significant amount of ammunition, $ 4.937.00 in cash and a considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were:

Angel Rojas, 27, held on $300,000 bond

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)

Interfering with a search warrant

Additionally remanded by parole

Luis Pellot , 20, Held on $50,000 bond

Risk of injury to a minor

Pierre Langlois, 18, $150,000 bond

Risk of injury to a minor

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)

Interfering with a search warrant

Denzell Woolard, 20, $250,000 bond

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit)

Possession of Narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit)

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Betsy Gonzalez, 35, $25,000 bond

Risk of injury to a minor

Carlos Serrano, 26, $10,000 non surety, turned over to Middletown Police.

Interfering with a search warrant

Active warrant out of Middletown PD for Assault 2nd

Additionally remanded by parole

Police did not release the name of the juvenile or their charges.