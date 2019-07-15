Another hot day Tuesday but with less humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday afternoon/evening, the humidity starts to creep back in, but we're still expecting a nice summer day.

We'll be trending tropical, as we head towards the middle of the week and with increasing humidity, tropical downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. This may be the case on Wednesday and Thursday when the remnants of Barry could make its way towards us.

After that rain moves out, the steamy stuff moves in. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may all go well into the 90s, and heat index values could be topping 100 with the humidity factored in!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, still not very humid. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit more humid. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid with showers and thunderstorms: Highs: 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with the chance for PM t'storms. High: Low-mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High temperatures: 94-99 with heat indices at or above 100.

