What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Another hot day Tuesday but with less humidity

Posted 2:48 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, July 15, 2019

Tuesday afternoon/evening, the humidity starts to creep back in, but we're still expecting a nice summer day.

We'll be trending tropical, as we head towards the middle of the week and with increasing humidity, tropical downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question.  This may be the case on Wednesday and Thursday when the remnants of Barry could make its way towards us.

After that rain moves out, the steamy stuff moves in. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may all go well into the 90s, and heat index values could be topping 100 with the humidity factored in!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, still not very humid. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit more humid. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid with showers and thunderstorms:  Highs: 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with the chance for PM t'storms. High: Low-mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High temperatures: 94-99 with heat indices at or above 100.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.