Art meets the chainsaw in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – The sawdust has yet to settle, and it won’t anytime soon in Jared Welcome’s world.

Welcome is one of the few chainsaw carvers in the state and travels Connecticut putting his indelible touch on downed trees.

“I do this because I have a passion for it,” said Welcome, who works as a teacher in an area correctional institution.

Working at a house where Eversource was forced to cut down a tree that threatened power lines, Welcome was about a week into a project of a 13 foot tall tree turned into wolf display.

Welcome, whose business is called Jarebear Chainsaw Carvings, said in the past five years of his chain saw art he has made close to 100 works for businesses and private homeowners.

“I want to make people aware that you don’t need to cut your trees down you can give them a whole new life and new respect.”

To find out more about Jarebear Chainsaw Carvings, Welcome’s email is jarebearcarvings@yahoo.com