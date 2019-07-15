Body recovered at Hancock Brook Dam in Plymouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- Police said they've recovered a body from Hancock Brook Dam in Plymouth Monday night.

On Monday, Waterbury Police Department said they responded to a report of a missing adult who was last seen Sunday. Police said it was reported that the missing adult may have gone fishing/kayaking.

The Waterbury Police and several police agencies from surrounding towns investigated several leads where the person may have gone, police said in a release. Around 9:30 p.m., police told FOX61 that they've recovered a body and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the M.E. is responding

No other details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.