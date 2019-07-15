× Bridgeport felon arrested, charged with sexual assault in Uber

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police said they arrested 31-year-old Bridgeport resident Dwaine Miller on third-degree sexual assault charges.

According to police, the father of a juvenile girl reported that his daughter got an Uber ridge from Stonewall Lane in Fairfield. While in the car, Miller allegedly made ‘unwanted sexual contact’ with her, as well as ‘making overt sexual advances’.

Police say Miller was a felon with numerous arrests including robbery, assault, and burglary.

Miller was released on a $5,000 bail and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on July 26th.