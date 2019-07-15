What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Bridgeport felon arrested, charged with sexual assault in Uber

Posted 10:31 AM, July 15, 2019, by

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police said they arrested  31-year-old Bridgeport resident Dwaine Miller on third-degree sexual assault charges.

According to police, the father of a juvenile girl reported that his daughter got an Uber ridge from Stonewall Lane in Fairfield. While in the car, Miller allegedly made ‘unwanted sexual contact’ with her, as well as ‘making overt sexual advances’.

Police say Miller was a felon with numerous arrests including robbery, assault, and burglary.

Miller was released on a $5,000 bail and is set to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on July 26th.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.