Daytrippers: Rose’s Berry Farm

Take your pick! From berrys to apples!

This place is bursting with fresh fruit ripe for the pickin’ right here in Glastonbury at Rose's Berry Farm.

“Pick your own strawberries, here I think we have 6 acres, back at the main farm {there's] 10 acres of pick your own blueberries, and a couple acres of raspberries and three to four of apples” says Mark Sanderson.

Grab your baskets because Raspberry picking is underway and blueberry picking is starting to ramp up, those will last probably into the beginning of September.

“It’s a great family activity. Get some away from video games and computers and tablets. Gets them outside in fresh air and get to sample a bit while you pick” says Sanderson.

There is a lot more to indulge in, although they primarily specialize in blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, Christmas trees and apples in the fall it’s their famous Sunday breakfast with a view that is a must see…and eat!

“We’ve been doing breakfast with a view for about 25 years. We have a beautiful 100 foot long deck that looks over the farm. We serve on Sunday from mid June to mid October 8 a.m. to 1 pm.”

You will not go hungry, they have pancakes, waffles, French toast all with their warm fruit topping and a whole lot more. Dig in!!