Fairfield County business owners pitch in to help in the search for Jennifer Dulos

NEW CANAAN -- When Sky Mercede, a New Canaan resident and Norwalk business owner, learned about Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan missing mother of five, he said he had to do something.

“I didn’t even know her but I’m trying to help," Mercede said.

Mercede taped a "missing person" flier in the window of his business, Forever Sweet Bakery, in Norwalk. Then he started to distribute fliers to some of his neighbors and friends.

“It affected me, it affected my family and I’m sure it affected a lot of other people," he said.

The movement is now spreading from his business to many more in the area including Pinocchio Pizza in New Canaan and Planet Pizza in Norwalk. Even those who order take-out will receive a flier in their pizza boxes.

“We just need one person to come forward and say they know something that’ll help solve the case," said Mercede.

“Everybody is still very, very involved in wanting to help," said B.J. Flagg, the president and founder of Nurenu Brand Marketing in New Canaan.

“Sky is such an incredible person from Forever Sweet Bakery. He reached out through Instagram talking about the fliers and being able to give them to all these different businesses.”

In addition to creating and donating 1,000 fliers for business, B.J. helped to create the website, FindJenniferDulos.com.

“I’ve been working with the people at the police department to get all the information updated," said Flagg.

Now Mercede is looking for more printers to donate, for people to distribute the fliers and for those who can help him spread his movement all the way to Hartford.