× Fugitive from Waterbury ‘Operation Raw Deal’ arrested in Florida

WATERBURY — A man who police named as a suspect in “Operation Raw Deal” was arrested in Florida on June 28 and returned to the state last week.

Daquan Dangerfield, 24, was located and arrested in Fort Walton Beach, Florida by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Dangerfield was wanted for sale of narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotics. He was also wanted for failure to appear and other warrants.

“Operation Raw Deal” focused on taking mid-level narcotics dealers into custody. Police identified 52 suspects and obtained 92 arrest warrants for charges such as: Sale of Narcotics, Possession in School Zone, Conspiracy at Sale of Narcotics and firearms violations. Dangerfield is currently being held on a $403,250 bond pending arraignment

After the initial arrest phase on May 17, several suspects were not located and remained at large.

There are three wanted suspects still at large, Daevoungh Ross, Gilbert Gray and Luis Santiago.

Last known address: 92 Hill Street, Waterbury

Arrest warrant Charges: Sale of Narcotics (1 CTS)

Conspiracy at Sale of Narcotics (1 CT)

Op. Drug Factory (1 CT)

Tampering with Evidence (1 CT)

Illegal possession of high capacity mag

Last known address: 140 Rosengarten Dr., Waterbury

Arrest warrant Charges: Sale of Narcotics (2 CTS)

Last known address: 239 River Street, 1st floor, Waterbury

Arrest warrant Charges: Sale of Narcotics (2 CTS)

41.558152 -73.051496