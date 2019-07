× Hartford police make arrest in Friday night homicide

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in the death of a man on Friday.

Police tweeted that they arrested Antoine Keaton on charges of murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of of 28 year-old city Anthony Wright at 1972 Main St.

