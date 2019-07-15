It’s going to be hot in the coming days and here’s how you can stay cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It's going to be hot, hot, hot around here in the state in the coming days.

Cities across the state are opening cooling centers to help residents who are most vulnerable.

Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, the Mayor of Bristol explaining “we feel that the role of government is to protect those most vulnerable here in Bristol those include the young the elderly as well as those that are in apartment housing that may not have the ability to cool themselves and their apartment spaces during this heat wave."

Staying hydrated and knowing your limits will help make these next few days a bit more bearable. Public parks, splash pads, and pools are another way to keep cool during the excessive heat.

Superintendent of Bristol Parks and Recreation said this is a busy time for them “so this time of year we see a surplus of people, a number of people coming through our parks are for all people and it's a great way to cool off during the summer.”

Call 211 if you are looking for cooling centers in your town.