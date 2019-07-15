What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Man pulled out of trench in Bloomfield

Posted 4:58 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:45PM, July 15, 2019

BLOOMFIELD -- Officials are responding to a trench rescue after a man who was working on a sewer system fell into a trench Monday afternoon.

According to Bloomfield Police Department, a trench collapsed causing a construction worker having his legs trapped.

"The worker is alert and conscious and Life Star was called as a precautionary measure and is standing by as personnel are working to extract the worker for possible transport if warranted once injuries are assessed," police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

