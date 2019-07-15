× New York woman claims a ‘doorknob’ was in her Taco Bell order

Story by: Julia Matter

FISHKILL, N.Y. — A New York woman is claiming that she found a “doorknob” in her Taco Bell order, according to Fox News.

Eve Saint claims on July 4, she ordered the nachos from the restaurant, but when she arrived home and unwrapped her meal she found something strange in her food.

The rogue object Saint thought to be a “doorknob” turned out to be the pump from the cheese dispenser at Taco Bell.

Saint called the restaurant, however, according to her, “They hung up on me and told me I was lying then offered me a free nachos.”

She then turned to Facebook where she posted a photo of her order.

People commenting on her Facebook photo accused Saint of lying, however, she insists that she is telling the truth.

In a statement to Fox News, Taco Bell said they are looking into the incident: