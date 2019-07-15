× PD: 4 arrested in connection to fight at Ocean Beach Park in New London

Story written by: Julia Matter

NEW LONDON — Police said four people were arrested after a fight broke out at Ocean Beach Park Sunday evening.

New London Police Department said they responded to Ocean Beach Park around 6:54 p.m., following a report of a physical disturbance.

Police said when they arrived, officers came into contact with multiple individuals involved in the incident. Pepper spray was used by officers to gain control of the situation, according to New London Police.

Police said they arrested and charged Lauren Hidalgo, 28, Erik Torres, 36, Marco Pujoles, 20, all of New Haven, and Mandel Bidone, 28 of Ansonia.

No serious injuries were reported.

No further details or mug shots have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Department, 860-447-5269, ext 0.