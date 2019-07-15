What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Pick of the week Monday with sunshine and low humidity

Posted 5:48 AM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22AM, July 15, 2019

Today looks to be the pick of the week with plenty of sunshine and fairly low humidity. Temperatures will rise into the 80s, but they may be slightly cooler than what we’ve had the past few days.

Tuesday the humidity starts to creep back in, but we’re still expecting a nice summer day.

We’ll be trending tropical, as we head towards the middle of the week and with increasing humidity, tropical downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question.  Especially on Thursday when the remnants of Barry could make its way towards us. It’ll be hot hot hot with temperatures potentially reaching into the mid 90s on Friday!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit more humid. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid with showers and thunderstorms:  Highs: 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with the chance for PM t’storms. High: Low-mid 90s.

