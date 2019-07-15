What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police ID body recovered at Hancock Brook Dam in Plymouth

Posted 7:30 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, July 16, 2019

PLYMOUTH --  Police have identified the body recovered from Hancock Brook Dam in Plymouth Monday night.

Plymouth Police Department have identified the man as 30-year-old Duy Truong, of Waterbury.

On Monday, Waterbury Police Department said they responded to a report of a missing adult who was last seen Sunday. Police said it was reported that the missing adult may have gone fishing/kayaking.

The Waterbury Police and several police agencies from surrounding towns investigated several leads where the person may have gone, police said in a release. Around 9:30 p.m., police told FOX61 that they've recovered Truong's body.

No other details have been released.

