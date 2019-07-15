Police ID body recovered at Hancock Brook Dam in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH -- Police have identified the body recovered from Hancock Brook Dam in Plymouth Monday night.
Plymouth Police Department have identified the man as 30-year-old Duy Truong, of Waterbury.
On Monday, Waterbury Police Department said they responded to a report of a missing adult who was last seen Sunday. Police said it was reported that the missing adult may have gone fishing/kayaking.
The Waterbury Police and several police agencies from surrounding towns investigated several leads where the person may have gone, police said in a release. Around 9:30 p.m., police told FOX61 that they've recovered Truong's body.
No other details have been released.