Small production in New Haven trying to make big statement

NEW HAVEN – The scene is set in New Haven in the halls and classrooms of Wilbur Cross High School, where a small production has some heart behind it.

The objective isn't just to make movie magic, it’s also to meant help servicemen and women.

Local director and acting teacher Reno Venturi is at the helm of “The Dangerfield’s” a high spirited musical comedy film that has been shooting for the past three weeks at locations around central Connecticut.

Venturi said one of his favorite things about this grass roots production is just that he is able to give locals the opportunity to work on a film in Connecticut.

“I feel it’s an opportunity to help everyone in this state working in this industry so it makes me happy,” Venturi said.

The production is also giving proceeds to the Wounded Warriors Foundation and Gary Sinese Fund. Writer Doug Lumpkin said, “hopefully anything that comes from this film will go to these organizations.”

The early 60’s era film stars upstart high school actors who play a group of geeks who make via their singing voices.

For Brandon Oliveras, a rising senior at Wilbur Cross high who plays lead character, Mike, it’s a summer filed with the chance to learn.

“For me,” Oliveras, “I’m soaking everything up like a sponge and getting ready for the real world.”

The movie will wrap in about 2 weeks and is expected to be done in early 2020.