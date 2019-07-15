The House that Social Media Built: Vote on your favorite custom piece of furniture from The Rustic Barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are excited to have a custom made piece of furniture from The Rustic Barn CT for The Fish Flip House; help us pick which one!!

Your three choice are:

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!

The winning option will be announced Thursday 7/18 – after 3pm on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!

www.therusticbarnct.com

157 Route 81

Killingworth, CT 06419

(860) 452-4145

The Rustic Barn is a family owned business consisting of a retail store and a woodworking workshop. We handcraft reclaimed barn wood salvaged from some of the oldest farms in New England and customize into furniture and home decor that enrich the homes of our customers. We also hand pour 100% soy made candles blended with essential oils to create 22 scents and additional seasonal scents. Our retail inventory of home decor items and handmade furniture pieces are constantly changing.

Locally Made Handcrafted Barnwood Furniture & Farmhouse Style Homegoods